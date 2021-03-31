Teens at Midland migrant facility under care of Southwest Key

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland City Councilwoman Lori Blong, the over six hundred teenage boys at the Midland migrant facility are being cared for by Southwest Key Programs, an accredited childcare provider which provides for kids in similar facilities along the border.

Blong, who toured the facility Tuesday with Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Councilman Michael Trost, posted an update on her Facebook page Tuesday night:

The facilities are clean and nice, though minimalistic, and presently able to house up to 607 boys. Medical care is provided on-site by Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) members. Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) officials are managing the process of family reunification and resettlement. Southwest Key staff adhere to a strict schedule, waking up the young men at 7:00 in the morning and providing breakfast at 7:30. The staff’s stated goal is to keep kids productively engaged, outside their bedrooms, as much as possible throughout the day. Lights out at 9:30 PM. What I saw is an orderly, clean facility filled with 15-17-year-old young men. The facility is managed by public servants and kind caregivers who work to serve the kids in their care.

According to the Southwest Key Programs website, the nonprofit says, “The majority of youth in our care are 13-17 year olds from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who’ve come here on their own, escaping dangerous conditions in their homeland. During the short period of time they are with us, we work to share the building blocks for their future success.”

In her Facebook post, Blong also said politics and policy must be viewed separately from caring for the children.

Southwest Key Programs hasn’t been immune to controversy. According to the Texas Tribune, former CEO and founder Juan Sanchez stepped down in 2019 after a series of controversies. The New York Times reported the nonprofit was under investigation by the Justice Department for “the possible misuse of federal money.”

