Shipley Do-Nuts opening in Midland on April 9

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new donut shop will be opening its doors in Midland soon.

Shipley Do-Nuts will be opening its first location in Midland on Friday, April 9. The shop will be located at 5210 West Wadley Avenue near Academy Sports.

The shop will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A second store on Wall Street is expected to open at the end of the year.

