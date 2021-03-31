Odessa native commissioned to make knife for former Pres. Donald Trump

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa native had his work delivered to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Jason Tippy, a Permian High School and UTPB graduate who now lives in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, owns a custom knife store called Tippy Customs.

Recently Tippy was contacted by Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana to make a custom handcrafted knife for the former president.

On Tuesday, Congressman Higgins gave the knife to President Trump at his home.

Tippy’s family tells CBS7 that it “was such an honor” to make the custom knife.

Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana presents the knife to former President Donald Trump. (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.