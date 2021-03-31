Advertisement

Odessa native commissioned to make knife for former Pres. Donald Trump

Jason Tippy, an Odessa native, was commissioned to handcraft this knife for former President...
Jason Tippy, an Odessa native, was commissioned to handcraft this knife for former President Donald Trump.(Courtesy Photo)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa native had his work delivered to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Jason Tippy, a Permian High School and UTPB graduate who now lives in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, owns a custom knife store called Tippy Customs.

Recently Tippy was contacted by Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana to make a custom handcrafted knife for the former president.

On Tuesday, Congressman Higgins gave the knife to President Trump at his home.

Tippy’s family tells CBS7 that it “was such an honor” to make the custom knife.

Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana presents the knife to former President Donald Trump.
Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana presents the knife to former President Donald Trump.(Courtesy Photo)

