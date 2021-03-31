Advertisement

Odessa College wins Region 5 Volleyball Championship

The #2 OC Wranglers swept #18 Hill College in straight sets
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The #2 OC Wranglers swept #18 Hill College in straight sets to clinch the Region 5 Volleyball Championship, and a spot in the national tournament.

The national tournament begins in two weeks in West Plains, Missouri.

