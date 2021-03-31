Midland man dies from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - MPD News Release

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, at approximately 12:14 a.m., Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Terrell in reference to a gunshot victim who was identified as 53-year-old, Gerardo Ramirez. The Midland Fire Department EMS responded and transported Ramirez to Midland Memorial Hospital due to his injury.

The Midland Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Ramirez and his friend were leaving a residence in the 500 block of S. Ft. Worth when an unknown suspect drove by and fired multiple shots at the residence.

Ramirez has remained in the hospital since March 13, 2021, due to his gunshot wound.

Today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 detectives were notified that Ramirez had succumbed to his injuries. The Death Investigator and MPD Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to Midland Memorial Hospital. The next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been requested. The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.