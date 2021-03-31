Midland County Horseshoe vaccination site to allow walk-ins on Thursday & Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will be allowing walk-ins for the rest of this week.

According to a release, the site will be open for walk-ins on Thursday, April 1 from 12-5 p.m. and Friday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are interested must bring their ID.

Parents must accompany minors ages 16 and 16.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.