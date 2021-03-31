Advertisement

Midland County Horseshoe vaccination site to allow walk-ins on Thursday & Friday

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.(CBS7)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will be allowing walk-ins for the rest of this week.

According to a release, the site will be open for walk-ins on Thursday, April 1 from 12-5 p.m. and Friday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are interested must bring their ID.

Parents must accompany minors ages 16 and 16.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland man dies from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer holding a package of Easter cascarones.
CBP reminding public of Easter Egg regulations ahead of holiday weekend
DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
One woman says she received a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission regarding her...
Unemployment fraud claims on the rise in the Permian Basin

Latest News

The donut chain Shipley Do-Nuts is heading to Midland this year.
Shipley Do-Nuts opening in Midland on April 9
U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue toddlers dropped by smuggler over border barrier
VIDEO: U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue toddlers dropped by smuggler over border barrier
U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue toddlers dropped by smuggler over border barrier
U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue toddlers dropped by smuggler over border barrier
Ector County ISD held drive-thru graduation ceremonies for seniors in 2020.
Ector County ISD announces graduation dates