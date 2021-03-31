Advertisement

Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVANA, Cuba (CNN) - An alleged mafia fugitive who had been on the run since 2014 was arrested by police in the Dominican Republic thanks to his hobby as a YouTube chef.

An amateur chef who posted videos of himself cooking on YouTube may have given away more than recipes, Italian police say.

Marc Feren Claude Biart is an alleged fugitive who, according to Italian police, was involved with drug trafficking between the Netherlands and Italy.

One Italian official said that Biart is one of the most dangerous fugitives that belong to the ‘Ndrangheta, a powerful syndicate that is believed to be responsible for about 80 percent of the cocaine that enters Europe.

For the last five years or so, Biart lived a quiet existence except for a hobby where he posted videos of him and his wife cooking on YouTube.

In the videos, you don’t see Biart’s face, but you can make out some of his distinctive tattoos, police say, and that led them to Biart and to his arrest.

Biart was sent back to Italy on Monday to face some of those charges of alleged drug trafficking.

CNN was unable to reach any of Biart’s attorneys.

Police in Italy say that since 2014 Biart has been on the run and that he may have been able to remain in hiding if not for his passion for Italian cooking, which he shared with the world.

