Ector County ISD announces graduation dates

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has announced the graduation dates, times and locations for the Class of 2021.

The Odessa Collegiate Academy will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Odessa College Sports Center.

Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at the Odessa College Sports Center.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa will hold its graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center.

Odessa High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, Mary 28 at 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

ECISD also announced plans for the Class of 2020 traditional graduation ceremonies.

OCA/OCTECHS/New Tech Odessa, May 21, 10:00 a.m. at Odessa College Sports Center

Odessa High School, May 22, 9:30 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium

Permian High School, May 22, 8:30 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium

The district says COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for all of the ceremonies with limited capacity and a ticket process. The ceremonies will be streamed live.

Each of the high schools will be contacting families from both the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020.

