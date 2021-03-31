Advertisement

City of Midland hosting Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

The 6th annual Easter Egg Extravaganza will involve 15,000 Easter eggs.
The 6th annual Easter Egg Extravaganza will involve 15,000 Easter eggs.(City of Midland)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is returning to Midland this week!

The City of Midland’s Park and Recreation Division will be hosting its 6th Annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on Thursday, April 1, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.

The event, which involves 15,000 Easter eggs, will be open to participants 12 years and younger. The hunt will be divided into the following age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 6 p.m. with the age group of 0-3 years old.

Pictures with the Easter bunny will start at 5 p.m., and photos will cost $5. Proceeds will be going towards the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland man dies from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer holding a package of Easter cascarones.
CBP reminding public of Easter Egg regulations ahead of holiday weekend
DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
One woman says she received a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission regarding her...
Unemployment fraud claims on the rise in the Permian Basin

Latest News

Effects of therapy dogs on our mental and physical health
Effects of therapy dogs on our mental and physical health
West Texas Food Bank Month of Giving
West Texas Food Bank Month of Giving
The Jersey Mike's locations in Midland and Odessa will be participating in the Day of Giving on...
Wednesday marks Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s to benefit the West Texas Food Bank
Wednesday marks Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s to benefit the West Texas Food Bank
Wednesday marks Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s to benefit the West Texas Food Bank