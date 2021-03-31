City of Midland hosting Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is returning to Midland this week!

The City of Midland’s Park and Recreation Division will be hosting its 6th Annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on Thursday, April 1, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.

The event, which involves 15,000 Easter eggs, will be open to participants 12 years and younger. The hunt will be divided into the following age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 6 p.m. with the age group of 0-3 years old.

Pictures with the Easter bunny will start at 5 p.m., and photos will cost $5. Proceeds will be going towards the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.