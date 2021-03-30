Advertisement

West Texas VA Health Care System offering vaccines to all veterans

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas VA Health Care System is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, even if they are not enrolled in VA Health Care.

Only proof of Veteran status will be requested.

“We’re excited to offer the vaccine to nearly all Veterans, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in VA Health Care.” said Michael Cole, Chief of Communication for WTVAHCS.  “Also, with the addition of the Janssen vaccine, Veterans have a choice of which vaccine they receive.

WTVAHCS will be offering both the Moderna vaccine and the 1-dose Janseen COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who want to schedule an appointment can call (432) 268-2564.

