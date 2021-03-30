Advertisement

Wednesday marks Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s to benefit the West Texas Food Bank

The Jersey Mike's locations in Midland and Odessa will be participating in the Day of Giving on...
The Jersey Mike's locations in Midland and Odessa will be participating in the Day of Giving on Wednesday.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Month of Giving to benefit the West Texas Food Bank ends tomorrow, and it will go out with a bang.

Wednesday, March 31, is the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s in Odessa and Midland.

Both locations will donate every single dollar made in sales to the Food Bank.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 4400 North Midland Drive in Midland and 7270 East Highway 191 in Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony and showed off the new facility.
First Basin Credit Union celebrates opening new branch in Odessa
Buy a meal at a Midland or Odessa location Wednesday to play a big part in helping feed West...
Jersey Mike’s will give 100% of profits to the West Texas Food Bank on Wednesday
Buy a meal at a Midland or Odessa location Wednesday to play a big part in helping feed West...
Jersey Mike’s will give 100% of profits to the West Texas Food Bank on Wednesday
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
West Texas VA Health Care System offering vaccines to all veterans