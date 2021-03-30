Wednesday marks Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s to benefit the West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Month of Giving to benefit the West Texas Food Bank ends tomorrow, and it will go out with a bang.

Wednesday, March 31, is the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s in Odessa and Midland.

Both locations will donate every single dollar made in sales to the Food Bank.

Jersey Mike’s is located at 4400 North Midland Drive in Midland and 7270 East Highway 191 in Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.