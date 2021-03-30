Advertisement

United Supermarkets locations offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.(Cropped Lisa Ferdinando / DoD / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - United Supermarkets has announced that it is launching COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Texas.

Texans who are interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos pharmacies online here.

Those without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment.

As of Tuesday, March 30, the United Family says it has already administered more than 69,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for First Basin Credit Union's Corporate Headquarters at...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters in...
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters in Odessa
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on...
Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers and action on border crisis in letter to Vice President Harris
Migrants are processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility,...
Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility