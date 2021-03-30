United Supermarkets locations offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - United Supermarkets has announced that it is launching COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Texas.

Texans who are interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos pharmacies online here.

Those without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment.

As of Tuesday, March 30, the United Family says it has already administered more than 69,000 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.