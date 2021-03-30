Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for First Basin Credit Union's Corporate Headquarters at...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer holding a package of Easter cascarones.
CBP reminding public of Easter Egg regulations ahead of holiday weekend
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes