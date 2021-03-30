Advertisement

Sen. John Cornyn to tour Midland migrant shelter on Wednesday

Staff at the migrant holding facility in Midland.
Staff at the migrant holding facility in Midland.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senator John Cornyn will be in Midland on Wednesday to visit the migrant shelter.

According to a release, Sen. Cornyn will be touring the facility with Mayor Patrick Payton and Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at 3:20 p.m. You will be able to watch it live on the CBS7 Facebook page.

The facility opened in Midland County back on March 14, to the surprise of city and county leaders alike.

On Monday, CBS7 learned that the Department of Health and Human Services had waived background checks for staff at migrant facilities so they could be staffed quickly in emergencies.

Another facility has also opened in Pecos, where migrant teens are expected to arrive in early April.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

These abortion-related measures are among the earliest bills to be debated by the full Senate.
Bills restricting abortion, including one that bans procedure as early as six weeks, get initial Texas Senate OK
Local hospitals prepared for expansion of vaccine eligibility
Local hospitals prepared for expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility
The state may be short on vaccine doses, but the Permian Basin has an ample supply available to...
VAX ELIGIBILITY
Midland College women's basketball
#17 Midland College finishes regular season with blowout win