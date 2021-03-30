Sen. John Cornyn to tour Midland migrant shelter on Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senator John Cornyn will be in Midland on Wednesday to visit the migrant shelter.

According to a release, Sen. Cornyn will be touring the facility with Mayor Patrick Payton and Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at 3:20 p.m. You will be able to watch it live on the CBS7 Facebook page.

The facility opened in Midland County back on March 14, to the surprise of city and county leaders alike.

On Monday, CBS7 learned that the Department of Health and Human Services had waived background checks for staff at migrant facilities so they could be staffed quickly in emergencies.

Another facility has also opened in Pecos, where migrant teens are expected to arrive in early April.

