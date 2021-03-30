One Teacher at a Time - Heather McGowen

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 and WestStar Autoplex of Monahans have teamed up for One Teacher at a Time.

One Teacher at a Time gives $500 to a teacher who has gone the extra mile and made an impact.

Heather McGowen of Underwood Elementary in Andrews was the recipient for the month of March.

Current and former students nominated McGowen, saying she went above and beyond with helping them prepare for tests and exams.

To nominate your favorite teacher, email davidh@weststarautoplex.com! The teacher you nominate could win $500 for their classroom and students.

