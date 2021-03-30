Odessa Boys’ Powerlifting takes 2nd at state
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gary Brooks led the way for the Bronchos, winning the state championship for the 242-lb. weight class with a state record breaking 815-pound squat.
Teammate Isaac Estrada took second place individually to go home with a pair of silver medals.
Emilio Dominguez took sixth in his weight class.
Congratulations to the Bronchos.
