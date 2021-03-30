Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

