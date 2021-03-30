Local hospitals prepared for expansion of COVID vaccine eligibility

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday was the first day anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Texas. One of the big questions concerning the expansion of vaccine eligibility is how are local hospitals preparing for it?

The short answer: they already are.

Medical Center Hospital’s Ratliff Stadium vaccination site has already been open to all adults. That continued when MCH moved vaccinations to their emergency clinics. For them, it’s business as usual.

“Essentially, we have been open,” MCHS PR Director Trevor Tankersley said. “So, this is nothing new for us.”

At Midland Memorial’s Horsehoe vaccination site, which more rigorously followed the state’s recommendations, people 16 and older can now sign up. But the hospital hasn’t seen an early jump in people trying to get the vaccine.

“Well, you know, so far, we have not seen a great rush of new demand,” Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers said. “That’s consistent with what we’ve seen over the last few weeks, which is a declining demand curve.”

That declining demand curve has been seen at all three major hospitals in Midland-Odessa. Tankersley and Meyers attribute the drop in demand for the vaccine to a combination of the number of West Texans who have already gotten the shot, as well as the reluctance of the remaining population to get it.

This drop has, however, created an abundance of supply.

“We have an ample supply,” Meyers said. “We are actually still on a 5,800 per week allocation from the state, and for the past couple of weeks, we’ve had a hard time that many doses because the demand hasn’t been adequate. So, we’ve built a little surplus.”

If you have been waiting until you’re officially eligible to get the vaccine, MMH’s vaccine clinic at The Horseshoe still requires an appointment. If you want to get the vaccine through MCH, you can just walk-in to one of the MCH emergency clinics on West University or JBS Parkway.

