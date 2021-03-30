Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s will give 100% of profits to the West Texas Food Bank on Wednesday

By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The month is winding down, but there’s still time for you to give to the West Texas Food Bank and Jersey Mike’s is here to help.

Starting Wednesday morning, Jersey Mike’s is going to play a big role in helping with food bank donations. If you go to Jersey Mike’s for a meal anytime in Midland or Odessa on Wednesday, they will donate 100% of the profits to help West Texans in need of food. The employees at the shop they say they’re thrilled to play a part in feeding their community.

“It means everything to us because we might not see the people, everyone who’s being helped by us,” Jersey Mike’s Franchisee Waylon McHale said. “But these are our friends, these are our families, these are our friends of families. They’re part of our community and it means a lot to us to be able to help them out.”

If you choose to eat at Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday, you can also earn points for a later purchase. The total amount donated will be doubled by sponsors.

CBS7 cares and we’re helping the cause. We’re showcasing the need at the food bank through the end of March and we’re making it easy for you to give.

We have the donation link posted here.

