Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers and action on border crisis in letter to Vice President Harris

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on...
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday, March 17.(CNN)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday demanding answers and swift action from the White House to address the border crisis.

“Now that President Biden has named you Border Czar in charge of the administration’s response, I want to express to you the threats and challenges caused by this administration’s open border policies,” said Governor Abbott. “These policies embolden and enrich cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers who continue to ramp up their criminal operations. Given your new role as the administration’s Border Czar, I urge you to visit the border to see the crisis for yourself, and I implore the Biden administration to take swift action to secure the border, crack down on human trafficking, and prevent more children from being trafficked and abused.”

Several holding facilities have opened in Texas for unaccompanied minors who have been picked up at the border. One is open and running in Midland, while another facility in Pecos is set to receive migrant teens in early April.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that over 4,000 migrants are being held at a facility in Donna, Texas, that has a capacity of 250.

Governor Abbott included the following questions in his letter:

  • Who is assisting these children as they travel through Mexico and cross the U.S. border?
  • U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas has acknowledged that many of these children have been abused or harmed during their journeys. What is the administration doing to eliminate that harm?
  • Were these children forced to carry contraband into the United States?
  • Were these children or their families assisted, coerced, and threatened by cartel members or human traffickers?
  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has vaguely suggested that these children are screened by appropriately trained personnel to identify potential victims of abuse, assault, and trafficking, but has provided no further information. What screening is being done?  When is that screening taking place and by whom? Are these children being provided a thorough medical screening that may separately identify abuse and assault?
  • How many victims of physical abuse, sexual assault, or trafficking has the administration identified?
  • Is the federal government using DNA tests to confirm familial relations? How else is the administration ensuring that these children are being released to safe, trustworthy adults?
  • What specific measures can the administration point to that confirm that these children are not released to human traffickers in the United States?
  • What action is your administration taking to prosecute those who traffic unaccompanied minors?

You can read the Governor’s full letter below.

