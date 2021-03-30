First Basin Credit Union celebrates opening new branch in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A ribbon cutting was held today to celebrate the opening of the First Basin Credit Union Headquarters in Parks Legado.

The new branch has an eight-lane teller drive-thru, banking cafe and other features that aim to service thousands of members. The state-of-the-art facility also includes a community room that’s available to any non-profit organization to host their events.

“That’s really the goal to try to offer services and growth,” FBCU Chief Marketing Officer Tim O’Reilly said. “To be able to make their lives better in the financial world. I think that’s really the goal and I think it’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The credit union thanked all of its members today for helping it grow and open its newest location.

