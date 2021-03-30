Advertisement

FBI background checks waived for staff at migrant holding facilities

The government will no longer require staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI background check to work there.
The government will no longer require staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI...
The government will no longer require staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI background check to work there.(KOSA)
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The government will no longer require staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI background check to work there.

FBI background checks require fingerprints and provide more information about criminal records than the commercial background checks it is currently using.

FBI checks eliminate the possibility of someone presenting a false identity - a background check that HHS says is not required for people providing care to teens at migrant facilities.

Laura Nodolf says she heard rumors of FBI background checks being waived at the Midland facility before HHS confirmed the information.

She believes there is no reason to waive these checks because they are designed to protect the children at the facility.

“It could be a sex offender. It could be someone who has a violent past with abuse against children. It could be someone who’s had prior run-ins with potentially local child protective services in other states, and we don’t know who they are,” said Nodolf.

Nodolf’s office and the Midland County Sheriff’s Department have reached out to HHS to offer their services in running background checks.

She says they have not received a response to the offer from HHS at this time.

“Their complete lack of planning and just throwing up a man camp as a juvenile facility is negligent. It is putting children at risk, and it’s putting our community at risk as well,” said Nodolf.

According to HHS, waiving FBI background checks allows for the sites to be staffed quicker in emergencies.

HHS will still require the staff to pass public record background checks that rely on individuals providing accurate information about themselves.

