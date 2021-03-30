Advertisement

CBP reminding public of Easter Egg regulations ahead of holiday weekend

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer holding a package of Easter cascarones.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer holding a package of Easter cascarones.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public about restrictions on Easter Eggs ahead of Easter Sunday.

According to a release, cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells) are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger. The shells may be decorated, but they must be clean and free of any egg residue.

CBP says that cascarones are a restricted commodity to prevent the spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza through the eggshells.

Fresh eggs, raw chicken and live birds and poultry are prohibited from Mexico. Anyone found with these items could face delays and fines ranging from $300 to $1000.

Travelers should be expecting longer than average crossing times at the border as the holiday weekend draws near. Border wait times can be viewed online here.

