Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a stranded motorist.
Central Texas DPS trooper declared dead; remains on life support to ‘share gift of life as an organ donor’
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Missing 14-year-old Texas girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
United Supermarkets locations offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen...
Student loan relief extended to some privately held loans
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for First Basin Credit Union's Corporate Headquarters at...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters in...
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters in Odessa