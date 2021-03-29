Ribbon cutting to be held on First Basin Credit Union Corporate Headquarters

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A ribbon cutting is scheduled to be held at First Basin Credit Union’s headquarters in Odessa.

First Basin’s headquarters at Parks Legado opened Monday and will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.

The full-service branch includes an eight-lane teller drive-thru, a Banking Cafe and more to help serve customers.

A community room will allow for meetings involving local non-profit organizations.

“First Basin is committed to the communities we serve in West Texas and the South Plains and looks forward to the coming years in the new FBCU Headquarters to continue providing the best service to members,” said Tim O’Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer for First Basin Credit Union.

