Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police truck blocks traffic to an exit ramp after a severe car accident Saturday morning.
One man killed in Odessa car wreck
William Torres had spent two months in the hospital before he was able to come home and see his...
UPS drivers host birthday parade for co-worker who recovered from COVID-19
The indoor facility gives young athletes a large space to train and have fun.
West Texas Fieldhouse celebrates grand opening, welcomes young athletes
Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Odessa shooting
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico

Latest News

George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal