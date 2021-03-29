Advertisement

Off-duty Las Cruces firefighter relocates bee swarm from car

Firefighter and beekeeper Jesse Johnson works to remove a swarm of bees from a car.
Firefighter and beekeeper Jesse Johnson works to remove a swarm of bees from a car.(Las Cruces Police Department/Facebook)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOSA) - An off-duty firefighter with the Las Cruces Fire Department came to the rescue when bees swarmed a car Sunday.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, firefighters were called to a report of bees swarming a car in the parking lot of Albertson’s.

The owner of the car told firefighters that he had returned from shopping and began to drive when he noticed the swarm in the backseat.

After securing the area to keep shoppers safe, firefighters called Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter, who works as a beekeeper in his spare time.

Johnson, with the help of his beekeeping equipment, was able to safely remove around 15,000 bees and relocated them to his property.

Firefighters were working the scene for nearly two hours during the process.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

