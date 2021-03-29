Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has been sentenced for two counts of child sex crimes.

Brandon Leo Walker, 33, was on trial and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Thursday, March 25, Walker was sentenced to 75 years in prison by a jury.

During the trial, evidence was shown that Walker sexually abused and molested two young children under the age of 10 and took photos of underage children.

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Bonita Tribble and Luis Rodriguez. The defendant was represented by Audie Reese and Cardine Watson of Lubbock.

