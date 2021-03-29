Advertisement

MCHS creates Guardian Angel Program to recognize local physicians

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Medical Center Health System Foundation has created a program to recognize the work of local physicians.

The Guardian Angel Program will allow anyone to make a $50 donation to the MCHS Foundation to honor a physician of their choosing.

You can recognize your favorite physician by doing the following:

1. Visit www.mchodessa.com/donate-now

2. Select $50 donation

3. Select “Tribute Gift” and name the physician you want to recognize

4. Choose “Guardian Angel” under “Designation”

5. Leave a comment describing why this physician is your Guardian Angel!

The physicians who are recognized will receive a Guardian Angel lapel on Doctor’s Day, March 30.

