MCHS creates Guardian Angel Program to recognize local physicians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Medical Center Health System Foundation has created a program to recognize the work of local physicians.

The Guardian Angel Program will allow anyone to make a $50 donation to the MCHS Foundation to honor a physician of their choosing.

You can recognize your favorite physician by doing the following:

1. Visit www.mchodessa.com/donate-now

2. Select $50 donation

3. Select “Tribute Gift” and name the physician you want to recognize

4. Choose “Guardian Angel” under “Designation”

5. Leave a comment describing why this physician is your Guardian Angel!

The physicians who are recognized will receive a Guardian Angel lapel on Doctor’s Day, March 30.

