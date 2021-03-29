Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pause after laying flowers as they visit the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pause after laying flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police truck blocks traffic to an exit ramp after a severe car accident Saturday morning.
One man killed in Odessa car wreck
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl
William Torres had spent two months in the hospital before he was able to come home and see his...
UPS drivers host birthday parade for co-worker who recovered from COVID-19
The indoor facility gives young athletes a large space to train and have fun.
West Texas Fieldhouse celebrates grand opening, welcomes young athletes

Latest News

Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water...
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
A closer look at the economic fallout from the Suez Canal fiasco
A closer look at the economic fallout from the Suez Canal fiasco