All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of State Health Services announced the decision last week, with the goal of vaccinating as many Texans as possible.

Providers across the state have been told to prioritize Texans who are 80 years old or older and others who are at risk of severe complications from the virus.

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

A list of places where COVID-19 vaccines can be found. (Kate Porter)

The DSHS has created a page to track vaccine providers here.

