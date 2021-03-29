Advertisement

All adults in Texas can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.
Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Midland Memorial Hospital.(Midland Memorial Hospital)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of State Health Services announced the decision last week, with the goal of vaccinating as many Texans as possible.

Providers across the state have been told to prioritize Texans who are 80 years old or older and others who are at risk of severe complications from the virus.

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

A list of places where COVID-19 vaccines can be found.
A list of places where COVID-19 vaccines can be found.(Kate Porter)

The DSHS has created a page to track vaccine providers here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police truck blocks traffic to an exit ramp after a severe car accident Saturday morning.
One man killed in Odessa car wreck
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
William Torres had spent two months in the hospital before he was able to come home and see his...
UPS drivers host birthday parade for co-worker who recovered from COVID-19
The indoor facility gives young athletes a large space to train and have fun.
West Texas Fieldhouse celebrates grand opening, welcomes young athletes
Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Odessa shooting

Latest News

Medical Center Hospital
MCHS creates Guardian Angel Program to recognize local physicians
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl
A gavel and handcuffs.
Midland man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes
Police say the truck the man was driving left the road and rolled, coming to rest on the exit...
CAR WRECK