West Texas Fieldhouse celebrates grand opening, welcomes young athletes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Young Midland athletes have a new facility to get ready for their upcoming seasons.

West Texas fieldhouse celebrated its grand opening Saturday to show off the huge indoor facility where athletes can come and practice just about any sport.

The company’s CEO said they’ve been working on getting this up and running for months and are excited to see it catching on already. He said he’s thrilled to have the facility open for business because its going to have a positive impact on kids in Midland.

“It’s important,” West Texas Fieldhouse CEO Anthony Vasquez said. “It keeps the kids off the streets. It keeps them active. It keeps them focused on what they want to accomplish. It builds leadership and it builds strength and conditioning. So, that’s what we’re here for.”

The West Texas Fieldhouse typically opens around 6 and they’ll stay open for as long as the athletes inside want to keep playing.

Its’s located at 4915 W. Industrial Avenue in Midland.

