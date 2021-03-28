Advertisement

One man killed in Odessa car wreck

A police truck blocks traffic to an exit ramp after a severe car accident Saturday morning.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say a Canadian man is dead following a major car crash Saturday morning in Southeast Odessa.

Police responded to a wreck near 6800 IH-20 around 10:30 a.m. An investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Ram, driven by Matthew Sangelais, 25, of Ontario, Canada, was traveling westbound on the North Service Road of the 6800 E IH-20, when his car left the roadway and rolled over, coming to a rest in the exit lane of Exit 121.

Sangelais was pronounced deceased at the scene, and next of kin have been notified. Police say speed was a possible factor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

