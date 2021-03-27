Midland boys’ soccer season ends in penalty kicks
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland boys soccer lost to El Paso Pebble Hills in penalty kicks in the bi-district championship to end their season. The Bulldogs were undefeated entering the game.
Watch the video above for highlights of the heartbreaking loss.
