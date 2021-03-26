Vietnam veterans fight to preserve memory of fallen comrades

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - You don’t have to have a military background to know TAPS. It’s a tune everyone remembers. But not everyone remembers those it plays for.

“I knew both of the gentlemen,” friend and Vietnam veteran Billy M. Brown said. “I had played pony league with Rex and went to high school with Mac.”

Veterans and friends gathered to remember Odessans Alfred Mac Wilson and Marvin Rex Young this morning at the Odessa VA Clinic named after them. The two were killed in action in Vietnam. Both were posthumously awarded the congressional medal of honor.

“They weren’t born here, but they moved here and were raised here,” event organizer and Vietnam veteran Johnny McCollum said.

It’s been over 50 years since the two men were awarded the medal of honor. Many of the people who fought beside them are also gone. But those who remain refuse to let their memory die.

“We just absolutely refuse to be forgotten,” Brown said.

The Vietnam War is that Americans spent decades trying to forget. From the brutal combat to the brutal treatment of its servicemembers upon their return home.

“When Vietnam was first ending, the reputation of veterans was very, very, very low,” McCollum said.

“I was in my military uniform. I got spit on in San Francisco,” added Brown.

Their greatest ally in remembering has always been each other. Organizations like the Friends of The Monument make sure Wilson and Young aren’t forgotten. Besides the VA clinic, Wilson & Young middle school in Odessa also bears their name. A monument at Sunset Memorial Gardens near where they’re buried.

And as the culture surrounding the Vietnam War changes, so has how Americans treat the war’s veterans, allowing those who died to live on.

“To me, it means a lot,” Brown said, fighting back tears. “I get very emotional when I think about these two guys.”

