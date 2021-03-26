Advertisement

U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales discusses Pecos migrant holding facility

U.S. Congressman Gonzales says that the lack of communication between federal agencies and local leaders is unfair to the community.
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Teens won’t be arriving at the migrant holding facility in Pecos until April 4th or 5th.

But Congressman Tony Gonzales sat down for an interview to discuss what he knows about the facility right now.

It’s been challenging to get details on the Pecos and Midland migrant holding facilities from federal government officials

Much like in Midland, Pecos officials are scrambling to put plans in place for when the teens arrive there.

U.S. Congressman Gonzales says that the lack of communication between federal agencies and local leaders is unfair to the community.

“The first call that the mayor of Pecos, the judge of Pecos, and the commissioner of Pecos received was from their congressman, was from me, to let them know that this facility was going to be opening in their backyard. I mean that is a failure on the administration,” said Congressman Gonzales.

The facility in Pecos differs from the Midland facility in many ways.

Advanced notice of when the migrants will arrive and COVID testing protocols are already in place.

Congressman Gonzales says that the children will be tested upon arrival and then isolate until they test negative twice.

“While they’re taking their time, I think the last thing any of us want to see is any children have a negative impact in any form or fashion, there has to be more communication up to and down the ladder if you will,” said Congressman Gonzales.

It is still unknown whether the converted man camp will house boys or girls.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Ojinaga fire truck broke down a few miles away from Presidio.
Ojinaga fire truck breaks down after act of kindness

Latest News

The monument at Sunset Memorial Gardens dedicated to Odessa's two winners of the Congressional...
Vietnam veterans fight to preserve memory of fallen comrades
MEDAL OF HONOR DAY
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
CBS7 Cares: Month of Giving helps West Texas Food Bank meet growing need
Trio of Odessa High powerlifters ready for state meet