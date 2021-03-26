U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales discusses Pecos migrant holding facility

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Teens won’t be arriving at the migrant holding facility in Pecos until April 4th or 5th.

But Congressman Tony Gonzales sat down for an interview to discuss what he knows about the facility right now.

It’s been challenging to get details on the Pecos and Midland migrant holding facilities from federal government officials

Much like in Midland, Pecos officials are scrambling to put plans in place for when the teens arrive there.

U.S. Congressman Gonzales says that the lack of communication between federal agencies and local leaders is unfair to the community.

“The first call that the mayor of Pecos, the judge of Pecos, and the commissioner of Pecos received was from their congressman, was from me, to let them know that this facility was going to be opening in their backyard. I mean that is a failure on the administration,” said Congressman Gonzales.

The facility in Pecos differs from the Midland facility in many ways.

Advanced notice of when the migrants will arrive and COVID testing protocols are already in place.

Congressman Gonzales says that the children will be tested upon arrival and then isolate until they test negative twice.

“While they’re taking their time, I think the last thing any of us want to see is any children have a negative impact in any form or fashion, there has to be more communication up to and down the ladder if you will,” said Congressman Gonzales.

It is still unknown whether the converted man camp will house boys or girls.

