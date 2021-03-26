Trio of Odessa High powerlifters ready for state meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A trio of powerlifters from Odessa High School are headed to the State Meet this weekend, with a strong chance of bringing home medals.

Seniors Gary Brooks and Isaac Estrada are both ranked #1 in their respective weight classes, and junior Emilio Dominguez is in the Top-5.

Dominguez can squat 680 pounds, while Brooks’ personal best is a whopping 785 pounds. That kind of weight causes bars to literally bend on these kids backs.

“It’s scary,” Dominguez said. “But once you get under it, everything just blacks out. You lift the weight up, and it’s just you and the bar.”

“It’s amazing because all that adrenaline shows how much you can do,” Brooks said. “You can push yourself. It’s all about motivation.”

Total scores are calculated by adding the squat to the deadlift and the bench press. At only 139 pounds, Estrada regularly lifts two or three times his own body weight in each category.

“I’d really like to get a 1300 total,” he said. “That’s my ultimate goal because that’s like ten times my body weight total. I think that’d be cool. Also if we could place as a team at state that would be cool.”

The state meet is Saturday morning in Abilene.

