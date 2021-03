MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Dillard’s is offering up cute pet portraits on Saturday all to support a good cause.

For just $10 you can capture a memory with your pet.

All of the money from the photos will be going to the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals.

The cameras will be set up at Dillard’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

