Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Odessa shooting

Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47.
Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been sentenced to prison for a shooting that left one person dead in Odessa last year.

Marcus Dwain McDavid, 47, was on trial for the murder of Jonathan Smith.

According to the Odessa American, McDavid pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

On Tuesday, July 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Madera Drive for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found that a man, identified as McDavid, had allegedly choked his wife before hitting her in the face and neck. He reportedly grabbed a handgun and threatened to shoot his entire family before fleeing.

Later that night, police were called to the 900 block of Synder for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Jonathan Smith, who had been shot in the head. Smith was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

