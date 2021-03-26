Kermit Unified Track Team advances to regionals

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Here’s some good news out of Kermit ISD.

Kermit High School’s Unified Track Team brings together athletes, some with disabilities and some without, to train together and compete as a team.

At their first track meet of the year, the entire team qualified to compete in the regional track meet next week in Lubbock.

Good luck to the whole team at the regional meet!

