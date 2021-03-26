Advertisement

Gov. Abbott: 10 million COVID-19 vaccines already administered in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on...
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the immigration crisis during a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday, March 17.(CNN)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott says that ten million COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Texas.

As of Friday, more than 30% of eligible Texans have already received a vaccine.

“Hitting ten million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over. Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated. As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

Starting on Monday, March 29, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Texans ages 16 and older.

You can find the latest on vaccination efforts in West Texas here.

