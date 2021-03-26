Advertisement

Ellen Noël Art Museum holding Shrimpfest Online Silent Auction

The 2021 Shrimpfest Online Silent Auction.
The 2021 Shrimpfest Online Silent Auction.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum is offering you the chance to get away, but you don’t even have to get in your car to take part.

The museum had to postpone its annual Shrimpfest until next year, but it’s still hosting a silent auction to help raise money. The auction is taking place online.

The bidding is underway and runs through 10 p.m. on Sunday.

You can bid on more than 30 fun packages that include a week-long stay in Ruidoso, jewelry from local artists, spa experiences and more.

The QR code for the Shrimpfest silent auction.
The QR code for the Shrimpfest silent auction.(Ellen Noël Art Museum)

