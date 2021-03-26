Advertisement

Crime Stoppers installs new signs across Midland

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re driving around Midland County, you may notice some new signs.

Midland Crime Stoppers has recently unveiled new signs that aim to remind residents to report crimes.

You can see some of the new signs at the intersection of East Florida and Terrell Street.

Angie Valenzuela, the Executive Director of Midland Crime Stoppers, says that at least 15 signs have been installed throughout the city, including some at the two high schools.

