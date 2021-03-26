Advertisement

CBS7 Cares: Month of Giving helps West Texas Food Bank meet growing need

Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank saw record-breaking need in 2020 and it’s not letting up this year. Across the 19 counties the West Texas Food Bank serves, it’s already distributed more than 1 million pounds of food this month. The WTFB says that’s almost double what it averaged each month before the covid-19 pandemic.

The Food Bank offers up a drive-thru food panty four days a week..

Midland Facility:Tuesday & Thursday1pm - 3pm

Odessa Facility:Wednesday & Friday1pm - 3pm

The WTFB reports it typically serves 150 - 200 West Texans in each drive-thru panty.

To help meet the need, Jersey Mike’s is helping to raise money for the West Texas Food Bank through its annual Month of Giving Campaign.

This year, thanks to the Silva Law Group, Fernelius Simon, AmblerLaw, and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association, every donation will be matched, dollar for dollar.

CBS7 cares, and so we’re helping with this campaign.

Click here to donate to the West Texas Food Bank.

