Voter registration deadline only a week away

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texans only have one week left to register to vote for the May 1 election.

The deadline to register to vote is April 1.

“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy,” said Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs. “I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas.”

Texans can check to see if they’re registered to vote here. Anyone who moved to a new address within the same county, or has changed their name, can update their information online.

Anyone who is eligible to vote but hasn’t registered can do so with their county elections administrator.

Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1 in order to be accepted.

