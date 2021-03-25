Advertisement

Voter registration deadline only a week away

File photo.
File photo.(MGN Image)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texans only have one week left to register to vote for the May 1 election.

The deadline to register to vote is April 1.

“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy,” said Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs. “I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas.”

Texans can check to see if they’re registered to vote here. Anyone who moved to a new address within the same county, or has changed their name, can update their information online.

Anyone who is eligible to vote but hasn’t registered can do so with their county elections administrator.

Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1 in order to be accepted.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Ojinaga fire truck broke down a few miles away from Presidio.
Ojinaga fire truck breaks down after act of kindness

Latest News

Charles "Bud Wright, 83.
Silver Alert issued for Stanton man
Dusty Ortiz named Odessa football head coach
Dusty Ortiz named Odessa football head coach
Pecos Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis
INTERVIEW: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis