Silver Alert issued for Stanton man


Charles "Bud Wright, 83.(Stanton Police Department)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in Stanton.

The Stanton Police Department is searching for Charles “Bud” Wright, 83, who is 5′11 and weighs 170 pounds.

Wright has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red plaid short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police say that Wright was last seen on Wednesday at 7:12 p.m. at the Martin County Hospital in a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with TX License Plate 9HR-CX.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Stanton Police at (432) 756-3303.

