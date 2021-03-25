Pecos Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos Police Department Officers are investigating after the driver of an 18-wheeler hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Jesus Levario Gochicoa, 73, was killed in the crash, according to a news release issued by the police department.

Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday around 9:29 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of East 3rd Street and Orange Street in Pecos.

According to the department, no charges have been filed against the driver. The crash remains under investigation, according to Pecos Police.

