Advertisement

Pecos Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

The crash happened Tuesday night
(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos Police Department Officers are investigating after the driver of an 18-wheeler hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Jesus Levario Gochicoa, 73, was killed in the crash, according to a news release issued by the police department.

Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday around 9:29 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of East 3rd Street and Orange Street in Pecos.

According to the department, no charges have been filed against the driver. The crash remains under investigation, according to Pecos Police.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Dusty Ortiz
Odessa High introduces new head football coach

Latest News

Dusty Ortiz named Odessa football head coach
Dusty Ortiz named Odessa football head coach
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis
INTERVIEW: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border crisis
Both of them will still have a bond set at $600,000.
Bond reduction denied for Odessa couple charged with killing a child