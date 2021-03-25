Odessa firefighter awarded new HVAC unit as part of the True Heroes program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

An Odessa firefighter was given a once in a lifetime gift as a big thank you for his service.

Bryant, a heating and cooling company, chooses one first responder each year to recognize their invaluable service to their communities.

This year they landed in Odessa.

Tyler Henry, a firefighter with Odessa Fire Rescue was chosen for his years of service and thanked with a new HVAC unit which they installed at his home for him. It’s a top-of-the-line air conditioner that should make the Henry family’s summer much more comfortable.

The Henry family said the new unit means a lot to them since they wouldn’t have been able to afford one like this on their own.

“It means a lot for companies to do this for people that are trying to serve and are trying to do good for their community,” Henry said. “I’m super grateful because there’s a lot of heroes out there. I’m super grateful for this.”

This kind act is all thanks to the combined efforts of three companies: Bryant, Robert Madden industries as well as City Plumbing Heat and Air Conditioning.

This isn’t the first time Henry has been recognized for his excellent service. Back in 2016, he was also awarded as OFR’s firefighter of the year.

