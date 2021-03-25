Advertisement

Masks to be optional at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD starting March 29

Monahans High School. (Chase Cochran/CBS7)
Monahans High School. (Chase Cochran/CBS7)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Starting next week, students and staff at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD will have the option of deciding whether or not to wear a mask at school.

The school district announced Thursday that its mask mandate would be ending on Monday, March 29.

According to Superintendent Chad Smith, the decision was made after the school district monitored the COVID-19 situation for the two weeks after Spring Break. As of Thursday, the district only has three active cases.

Smith says that the school district will continue to monitor students and staff and could reinstate the mask mandate if there is an outbreak.

Bulk item drop off event being held in Odessa this weekend
Changes coming to Early Childhood Education at ECISD
