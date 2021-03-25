Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Ojinaga fire truck broke down a few miles away from Presidio.
Ojinaga fire truck breaks down after act of kindness

Latest News

Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze
Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles return to Gulf of Mexico
Phone lines are damaged after a possible tornado in Helena.
Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Bulk item drop off event being held in Odessa this weekend
Bulk item drop off event being held in Odessa this weekend